AIIMS withdraws proposal to halt hiring of research scientists

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) administration has issued an order withdrawing its June 22 order in which the recruitment process of research project staff was put on hold with immediate effect.

With the release of the new order on Monday, July 10, the recruitment of young scientists will be in accordance with the old guidelines.

The office memorandum signed by the AIIMS director M. Srinivas states that the guidelines for recruitment of the project staff are being revised.

“As per inputs from many Principal Investigators, as a result of this many projects have not been able to function properly. According to PIs, this has led to disruption of smooth functioning of research projects and research output. PIs have emphasised that over 1,400 project employees and 665 extramural funded research projects are getting severely affected. Hence, till the revised guidelines are received for implementation, the order dated 22 July 2023 maybe be kept in abeyance,” reads the memo.

After the notice was announced, a member of the Society of Young Scientists (SYS) representing the researchers said this decision has come as a relief to the entire fraternity of the contractually employed project staff.