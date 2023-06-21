Ambedkarite 'Gaddar' floats a new political party in Telangana, Gaddar Praja Party.

Replying to a query, he said he will contest elections. He, however, said the constituency will be decided by the party. "When I was fighting as an individual, I had said that I would contest against KCR but now there is a party and it will decide the constituency," he said.



In October last year, Gaddar had joined Praja Shanti Party (PSP) of evangelist K. A. Paul and decided to campaign for the party in the Munugode Assembly by-election.



Soon after Gaddar announced formation of a separate party, Paul said he was suspending Gaddar from PSP.



Paul alleged that after joining PSP, Gaddar had struck a deal with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy.