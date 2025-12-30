Amid controversy, ECI revises Uttar Pradesh SIR schedule

The Election Commission of India (EC) has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state and a key electoral battleground.

As per the revised timeline, 6 January 2026 is the date for publishing the draft voter list, with the final roll to be released on 6 March, Navdeep Rinwa, Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh, said in a statement on Tuesday, 30 December.

Claims and objections will be invited from 6 January to 6 February, he said. The notice stage, disposal of claims and objections, and decisions on enumeration forms will continue from 6 January to 27 February, after which the final electoral roll will be published on 6 March.

This marks a significant update to the ongoing voter roll revision exercise, which began on 4 November and concluded on 26 December, after two extensions. The nearly 52-day exercise seemingly aims to uphold the theme 'shuddh nirvachak namavali, majboot loktantra (clean electoral rolls, strong democracy).

According to official figures, the draft list will contain approximately 12.55 crore voters. However, nearly 2.89 crore names have been deleted from the pre-SIR list citing reasons such as death, change of residence, or duplications arising from enrolment in multiple places. Rinwa noted, “Those excluded will be able to contest the deletion during the claims and objections period.”