Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y S Sharmila kicks off election campaign

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila on Friday, 5 April, kicked off her campaign for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls from Amagampalli in Badvel constituency in Kadapa.

As part of election canvassing, Sharmila will pass through the villages of Itukulapadu, Varikuntla, Kalsapadu, Pourmamilla, Payalakuntla and others on the first day, where she will deliver a series of speeches and culminate her first day at Atloor around 10 pm.

"YSR (Y S Rajasekhar Reddy) was a Congress man. He did many wonders as a chief minister. Now Jagan is the chief minister and he pawned the state to BJP," said Sharmila, addressing a small public meeting at Amagampalli.

She noted that not even a single bifurcation promise has been fulfilled, including the special category status or Kadapa steel plant.

Sharmila held YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as the reason for her fighting the election from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency, citing the allocation of the seat by YSRCP to people who allegedly murdered Y S Vivekananda Reddy.