Anti-rape bill a ‘copy–paste’ of other similar bills: Bengal governor Bose

West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose told off the Mamata Banerjee administration for "failing to send" the technical report along with the recently passed anti-rape 'Aparajita' bill, which he claimed is necessary for him to give his assent, a Raj Bhavan official told PTI on Thursday, 5 September.

Bose was "very disappointed", the official said, as it has been a regular practice of the state not to send technical reports along with bills and then blaming the governor's office for not clearing them, he claimed.

"The governor criticised the state administration for failing to attach the technical report along with the Aparajita bill. As per rule, it is mandatory for the state government to send the technical report before a decision is taken on giving assent to the bill," the Raj Bhavan official told PTI on Thursday, 5 September.

"This is not the first time that the government has withheld technical reports and blamed the Raj Bhavan for not clearing Bills," he added.

The governor also admonished the state government for failing to do its "homework" on important matters, such as this one.

"Bose has pointed out that the (Aparajita) bill appears to be a copy-paste of similar Bills passed by Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh," the official claimed.

Interestingly, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) Sharad Pawar recently called for a similar bill to West Bengal's to be tabled in Maharashtra. It is puzzling why he would do so if Maharashtra's existing laws were the same as proposed by West Bengal's Aparajita Bill.