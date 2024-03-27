Arvind Kejriwal case: wife claims 'big exposé' coming up

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita claimed her husband will do a "big exposé" on the alleged excise policy scam in court on Thursday, even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo failed to get immediate relief from the Delhi High Court, which refused to interfere with his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kejriwal is likely to be produced before a city court on conclusion of his ED custodial remand. His wife on Wednesday also claimed that no money was found in multiple raids conducted by the Central probe agency.

Meanwhile, Delhi lieutenant-governor V.K. Saxena said the Delhi government will not be run from jail, a statement that came against the backdrop of repeated assertion by AAP leaders that Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is behind bars. Replying to a query at the Times Now Summit, Saxena said, "I can assure the people of Delhi that the government will not be run from jail."

Responding to the LG's statement, AAP leader and Delhi cabinet minister Atishi, in an interview with PTI, cited The Representation of the People Act that disqualifies a lawmaker if he or she is convicted.

"What is the Constitutional provision he is drawing on? The law of the country is very clear. You have the GNCTD Act which is very clear that you cannot be the chief minister if you do not enjoy majority in the house. These conditions do not apply. So under what conditions will President's Rule be imposed?" she asked.