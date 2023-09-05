Asians have fewer weekend lie-ins poor sleep on weekdays: Study

People in Asia go to sleep later, have shorter sleep, and also have poorer sleep quality than those in other parts of the world, finds a study.

The study led by researchers from the National University of Singapore showed that people in Asia have shorter sleep, and display higher variability in both sleep timing and duration on weekdays. They also fall asleep later than those living in Europe, Oceania and North America.

They also do not extend their sleep as much at the weekend.

People often sleep for longer at the weekends than during the week, a phenomenon known as weekend sleep extension.