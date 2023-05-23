Assam govt to clear 21k bigha of encroachment in Orang National Park

Orang National Park is located on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River in the Darrang and Sonitpur districts of the state.



It was established as a sanctuary in 1985 and declared a national park in 1999. The park has an area of 79.28 square kilometres.



In February, the Assam government carried out another eviction drive in the Burha Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary in Sonitpur district. At least 2,500 families were evicted, and around 1,892 hectares of land were cleared of encroachment.



In Sunday's meeting, Sarma asked the district administration to look after the rehabilitation process of those who were evicted from the Burha Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary.