Attack on foreign students: Gambian delegation visits Gujarat University

A Gambian delegation has visited the Gujarat University campus and held a meeting with its vice chancellor over safety measures in the backdrop of an attack on foreign students allegedly for offering namaz in the varsity's hostel premises.

Nearly 30 students from the West African country study at the state-run university in Ahmedabad.

After the visit on Tuesday, 19 March, Vice Chancellor Neerja Gupta told reporters that the delegation, comprising officials from the High Commission of Gambia in New Delhi, expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by university authorities for the safety of students after the incident, which took place on the night of 16 March at one of the hostel blocks.

"It was a follow-up meeting by the Gambian delegation following the incident. They wanted to meet us because nearly 30 students from Gambia study in this university. The delegation wanted to know if their students are safe," said Gupta.

The delegation comprised a deputy high commissioner, a first secretary and a student representative, she said.

"The Gambian officials were made aware of the steps we have taken to ensure safety and security of students after the incident. During the meeting, they expressed satisfaction with our measures. They were also satisfied with the assurance we gave them about students' safety," Gupta said.