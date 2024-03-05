Attempts to gag Prof Ashok Swain continue

He thanks the security personnel of Uppsala University, where he is Professor of Peace and Conflict Research, for restoring access and control of his electronic devices, though he was advised, he says, to buy new devices on suspicion that the old ones may have been infected.

Except his old account on X, he has also regained control of his social media accounts, after “a harrowing and embarrassing week”, when unknown hackers sent strange messages to everyone in his contact list, including colleagues and staff members of the university.

The coordinated attacks did unsettle Prof Ashok Swain, but he won’t be cowed and sounds as defiant as ever.

On his new X handle @ProfAshokSwain, he posted the following message, presumably addressing his hackers and their sniper-minders: “You may withhold my account, file cases, shadow ban it and also hack it, but you can't stop me from raising my voice in favour of democracy, secularism, and human rights and supporting the poor, oppressed and minorities. I am still alive.” His old handle on X @ashoswain has been taken over by a crypto gang.