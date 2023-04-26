Badal made noteworthy contributions towards welfare of farmers: Manmohan Singh

"In his long political and administrative career and as five-time chief minister of Punjab, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society. I have fond memories of my interactions with Badal Sahib on several issues," Singh said.

"My wife joins me to convey to you and other members of your family our deepest condolences on this sad occasion. May God give all of you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude," he said.