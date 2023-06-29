Bengal panchayat polls: Governor’s strong statements on violence spark fresh slugfest

A fresh political slug fest has erupted in West Bengal over strong comments by Governor C.V Ananda Bose on the continuing violence in the state over the forthcoming polls for the three-tier panchayat system.

“As a Governor, it is my duty to ensure that the court orders in the panchayat election-related matters are honoured true to the spirit. It is not desirable that democracy is being slaughtered in the hands of the protectors of democracy. I am going to the fields and interacting with the people to have a feel of the field. We cannot and will not tolerate this anymore,” the Governor told media persons at Siliguri during his on-going north Bengal tour.

Taking a strong objection to the Governor’s statement, party MLA Madan Mitra said that the Governor should book his return-ticket from West Bengal on July 11, when the results of the rural civic body polls will be announced and Trinamool Congress win with a thumping victory.