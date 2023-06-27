Bengal panchayat polls: Death toll at 11, Mamata says BSF intimidating voters on borders

On Tuesday, 27 June, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Border Security Force (BSF) should "work impartially" because the ruling party — indicating the BJP dispensation at the Centre — would not rule endlessly.

This statement, made at a rally in Jalpaiguri ahead of the Bengal panchayat polls (scheduled for July 8) seemed to be in response to the BSF's denial of Banerjee's allegation that it was intimidating voters in the border constituencies, saying it was "baseless".

Meanwhile, continuing the recent spate of violence that began on June 9 (when filing of nominations commenced) Babu Haque, a member of Banerjee's own Trinamool Congress (TMC), was killed in Cooch Behar district on Monday, June 26.