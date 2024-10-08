Bengali Hindus, first Durga worshippers, appear helpless and insecure: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, 7 October, said a certain section of society considers it their right to make derogatory remarks against Hindu deities and break idols, and warned that those indulging in such activities will be dealt with strictly.

He also said while non-violence is the ultimate dharma, violence is justified if necessary to protect the nation, religion and the innocent, according to an official statement.

Adityanath made the remarks during his speech at the Durga Puja celebrations at Bharat Sevashram Sangh, Sigra in Varanasi.

He also said that in West Bengal, where the ritual of worshipping the goddess originates, the sanatan dharma today appears "helpless and insecure".

"Hinduism does not seek the destruction of anyone. Instead, it teaches 'Ahimsa paramo dharmah (non-violence is the highest virtue)'... While non-violence is the ultimate dharma, violence is justified if necessary to protect the nation, religion, and the innocent," Adityanath said, according to the statement.

He emphasised, "This call is made by the scriptures of India, and Swami Pranavanand echoed the same while founding Bharat Sevashram Sangh."

According to the statement, Adityanath also noted that a certain section considers it their right to make derogatory remarks against Hindu deities, insult revered figures and break idols.

"Often when someone expresses hatred, there is an attempt to blow it out of proportion to create unrest," he added.