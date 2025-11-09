Best, yes, but not quite good enough

At 80, Chathy has forgotten what it means to be seen. She lies on a sack spread on the damp mud floor of her hut in Melekakkupady, a hamlet in Kerala’s largest tribal area, Attappady, in Palakkad district. The roof leaks. The air smells of smoke and wet earth.

The daylight that enters through the open doorway falls weakly on the floor beside her. Her son, Aneesh, leaves before dawn for daily-wage work. He earns enough to buy rice for a day or two. “They said Kerala has no poor left,” he mutters, staring at the cracked wall. “But look at us… is this not poverty?” In the survey for the Extreme Poverty Eradication Project (EPEP), launched in 2021, families like Chathy’s should have been counted among the 64,006 households officially identified as ‘extremely poor’. But she is not on any list.

“We told the officials about her many times,” says B. Udayakumar, a tribal activist in Attappady. “They said she is not eligible because her son earns something. So she lies there all day, alone, uncounted and uncared for.”

The widow without a card

In Pudur panchayat, also in Attappady, 39-year-old Asha keeps a plastic folder close to her chest. It contains applications for a ration card, a death certificate and two rejection letters. Her husband, Murugan, died of cancer. Because he died at home and never had an Aadhaar card, the authorities refused to issue a death certificate.

Without that, she cannot apply for a ration card. Without a ration card, she cannot access subsidised food. “My three children are growing up hungry,” she says quietly. “They told me I am not on the extreme poverty list because I applied once under another scheme. But I got nothing.”

Every door she knocks on leads to another list, every list to another office. “They say Kerala is free of extreme poverty,” she says, shaking her head. “Maybe they mean some other Kerala.”