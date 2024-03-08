Rahul Gandhi slams Modi's startup India, promises Rs 5,000 crore fund

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed there were no true startups in the country, and those that did exist were under the control of foreign firms.

Addressing a small gathering in a Muslim-dominated area opposite Godhra railway station as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government's 'Startup India' initiative and promised to earmark Rs 5,000 crore to fund the sector if the Congress came to power.

"Have you seen any startups? Are they anywhere to be seen? Not a single one exists. And those which exist are in the control of foreign firms. We will create a Rs 5,000 crore fund so that sons of poor farmers and labourers can open their own startups," he asserted.

He also said 30 lakh government posts were vacant and the Congress would fill them when it comes to power.

Gandhi claimed the Centre had waived off loans to the tune of Rs 16 lakh crore for big corporates, but was unwilling to provide the same relief to farmers, students and labourers.