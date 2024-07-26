BJP reshuffle: Dilip Jaiswal new Bihar chief, Madan Rathore to lead Rajasthan

In an effort to regain the support of the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), who drifted away from the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has appointed Dilip Jaiswal — a member of an EBC group himself — as Bihar chief.

Jaiswal's appointment is expected to positively influence the EBC vote bank ahead of the 2025 assembly elections in the state. He replaces Samrat Choudhary, who was appointed Bihar BJP chief during the Lok Sabha polls and was later inducted into Nitish Kumar's cabinet as deputy chief minister of Bihar, on the BJP's quota in the state government.