BJP disgraceful when it loses, attempts to disturb social harmony will be defeated in K'taka: Congress

The Congress on Monday claimed that the BJP is "disgraceful" when it loses elections and accused the rival party of making "mischievous attempts" to disturb social harmony, asserting that the "factories manufacturing hate are hyperactive".

The strong criticism of the Congress came after the BJP attacked it citing the comments of Karnataka Waqf Board chief Shafi Sadi demanding that the grand old party appoint a Muslim deputy chief minister in the state.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "When it wins the BJP is graceless. When it loses BJP is disgraceful. This is the only thing to be said about how it is reacting to the resounding defeat in Karnataka. The factories manufacturing hate and poison are hyperactive."

"The people of Karnataka are wiser. They will remain vigilant and defeat these mischievous attempts of the BJP to disturb social harmony," he said.