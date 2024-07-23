Budget 2024: Govt keeps MGNREGA funding at Rs 86,000 cr despite call for increase

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has earmarked an unchanged Rs 86,000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). This is four per cent lower than the Rs 90,000-crore-plus that the government had spent on the job scheme last year.

During the fiscal year FY21, the allocation for MGNREGA exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore owing to the pandemic, but has since decreased. In FY21, expenditures were 80.8 per cent higher than the originally budgeted amount.

In the interim Budget presented in February, Sitharaman had increased the amount to Rs 86,000 crore in the Budget Estimate (BE) for 2024-25. This was the same as the revised estimates for FY 2023-24. This increase came a year after the Union Budget 2023 had cut the allocation for MGNREGA to Rs 60,000 crore, the lowest in four years.

“There was a slight hope that because of unemployment and election losses, there would be course correction and change in strategy, but the government doesn’t want to put their money where the mouth is. This unchanged budgetary allocation for MGNREGA means that wages also won’t increase. It naturally follows that rural spending will then either stagnate or decrease,” says Dipa Sinha, development economist and researcher.