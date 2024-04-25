Campaigning ends for phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls in 89 seats

The intense campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections ended at 5 pm Wednesday, 24 April, with prominent leaders from both the BJP-led NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc sparing no effort to sway voters.

With the end of campaigning, a 48-hour silence period has begun, mandating all political parties to cease election-related activities in the polling constituencies. Scheduled for 26 April, the second phase will see polling in 88 constituencies spread across 12 states and Union Territories, along with the remaining part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, political tensions escalated as Prime Minister Modi brought attention to the Congress's manifesto promises, alleging if the grand old party comes to power, it would conduct a wealth survey to confiscate people's assets, including their 'Mangalsutra', thereby encroaching upon their lifelong savings.

This assertion sparked a political uproar, with the Congress accusing the PM of deceitfully misleading and intimidating the public.

In the first phase, 102 constituencies of 21 states and union territories (UTs) were covered, with ten states and UTs fully covered and 11 partially covered.

As the spirited campaigns for the Lok Sabha polls unfold, various political parties are making promises and guarantees. Modi has launched the "Modi Ki Guarantee" as the central theme of his campaign, emphasising the development of youth, empowerment of women, and the welfare of farmers and marginalised communities. Meanwhile, the Congress is relying on its 'Nyay' guarantees, aimed at ensuring justice for various sections of society.