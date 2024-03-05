Central agencies to be involved in monitoring of Lok Sabha elections: CEC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will involve central agencies in monitoring the polling process across the country during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, chief election commissioner of India (CEC) Rajiv Kumar told media persons in Kolkata on Tuesday, 5 March.

The CEC added that a separate portal would be opened involving all central agencies for vigilance.

He added that a mobile application named ‘C-Vigil: Citizens be Vigilant’ would be introduced to enable users to report any election-related irregularities or violence promptly.

The CEC said that the full bench of the ECI, which was on a visit to West Bengal, had meetings with all the political parties.

CEC Kumar said apart from complaints about the use of money and muscle power in the polls, the bench had also received complaints that bureaucrats were not operating in a transparent and unbiased manner.