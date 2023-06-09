China needs to be confronted strategically together: Kharge

While attacking the Centre over a media report claiming Chinese infrastructure construction near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the Uttarakhand border, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that Beijing "should be confronted strategically together and not by making hollow boasts".



Taking to Twitter, Kharge said: "Our territorial integrity is being impinged upon by audacious Chinese military construction at the LAC, now in Uttrakhand! The nation is paying a heavy price for Modi ji's CLEAN CHIT to China.