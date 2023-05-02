Nation

Chopper carrying KPCC chief Shivakumar makes emergency landing

The chopper flew from Jakkur airport in Bengaluru but was hit by a kite, sources close to Shivakumar said

DK Shivakumar standing in front of a chopper whose glass is broken (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @KeypadGuerilla)
PTI

Congress' Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar's helicopter made an emergency landing at the HAL airport after a kite hit the glass of the cockpit on Tuesday afternoon.

The Congress leader was on the way to Mulbagal in Kolar district to attend a public meeting.

The chopper flew from Jakkur airport in Bengaluru but was hit by a kite, sources close to Shivakumar told PTI.

In the impact of the crash, the glass broke into pieces. The chopper had to make an emergency landing at the HAL airport.

Along with Shivakumar and the pilot, a journalist of a Kannada news channel who was interviewing him, was inside the helicopter.

Shivakumar, the crew and others in the helicopter are all safe, they said.

