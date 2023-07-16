CM Kejriwal-led flood control committee failed to meet in last 2 years: Sources

As the national capital faces the floods caused by the overflowing Yamuna, Raj Niwas sources on Sunday alleged that the Apex Committee for flood control and preparedness headed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not meet in the last two years.

However, the AAP government denied the charge, saying the meeting to discuss flood preparedness chaired by Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj took place on May 9. It also said that a flood control order was issued as per the due process.

The Raj Niwas sources claimed that the flood order issued by the Delhi government was "half-baked".