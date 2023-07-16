Confusion over MP cheetahs: State govt preparing other locations, but Union Minister says 'no shifting'

There is confusion over whether the cheetahs brought in from South Africa and Namibia to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park will continue to stay there, after eight of them died in the last few months, or some will be shifted elsewhere in the state, due to contradictory statements.

Until two months back, the Cheetah Task Force Committee, comprising senior Forest and Wildlife Department officials, along with the National Conservation Authority of India (NTCA), was preparing for shifting some of cheetahs from Kuno to some other location in Madhya Pradesh.

In fact, the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department had started preparations to welcome some of African cheetahs at the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary (GSWS) located in Mandsaur and Neemuch districts.