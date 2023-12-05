Cong gives adjournment notices in LS over Cyclone Michaung, ex-Navy men in Qatar

Congress leaders Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari on Tuesday, 5 December gave adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the impact of Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and a discussion on the retired-Indian Navy personnel imprisoned in Qatar.

Tagore in his adjournment notice said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely -- I move an adjournment motion to address the severe impact of heavy rainfall in Chennai, with a recorded 47 millimetres in two days causing extensive damage to public properties and infrastructure.

"Acknowledging the swift response by the state government that prevented any loss of lives, it is imperative to discuss the situation in Parliament, especially the closure of the airport due to water on the runway, and the need for preparedness in the face of natural disasters like Cyclone Michaung," Tagore, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu's Virudhu Nagar said.

Meanwhile, Tewari gave adjourned notice to have a discussion regarding the retired-Indian Navy personnel imprisoned in Qatar.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely -- That this House do suspend Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other Businesses of the Day to have a discussion regarding the retired-Indian navy personnel imprisoned in Qatar. Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh, were sentenced by the Qatari court on October 26, 2023."

He said that he has been constantly raising this matter since August 2022 both inside and outside the House but the response of the government has been -- no response for 14 months.