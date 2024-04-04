Cong questions PM Modi over his stance on Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt's caste survey

The Congress on Thursday, 4 April asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi what he thinks of the caste census conducted by his "old new ally" Nitish Kumar in Bihar, saying he should break his "silence" on the issue.

Ahead of the prime minister's rally in Bihar's Jamui, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions for the prime minister

"The Prime Minister is in Jamui, Bihar today. It is unlikely to ever figure in his propaganda-laden speeches, but these are the issues that the people of Bihar want to hear from him about: Bihar was the first state to abolish the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act in 2006. APMCs ensure farmers get MSP for their produce. Removing them has spelled disaster for farmers in Bihar, 97% of whom have small or marginal landholdings."

Despite the failure of this policy decision, the Modi government first attempted to scrap APMCs nationwide through the "three black farm laws", and now continues to deny farmers guaranteed MSPs, he said.

Can the prime minister express what benefits farmers in Bihar have seen from the abolition of its APMCs, and why he was trying to recreate this model nationally, he asked.

"Bihar has the dubious distinction of having India's highest rates of unemployment and out-migration. A full 32% of Bihar's youth are not in education, employment, or training. More than 50% of Bihari households have family members migrating out of the state for work," Ramesh claimed.

The Congress has committed to filling 30 lakh government vacancies under its 'Bharti Bharosa Guarantee', along with a right to apprenticeships, he pointed out.

What is the BJP's vision to help rescue Bihar's youth from hopelessness and unemployment, Ramesh asked.