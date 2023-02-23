"Dictatorial" and "an attempt to disrupt plenary session": Congress blasts Modi govt over Khera's arrest

Calling Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera's arrest "undemocratic" and "an attempt to disrupt the Plenary session" several Congress leaders have expressed their outrage.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said said it reflects the "frustration" of the BJP.

"Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera was taken off the flight by the Assam Police while going from Delhi to participate in the Raipur Congress session. What was the emergency that the Assam Police came to Delhi and did this?" tweeted Gehlot.

"Are PM & HM unaware of this incident? India’s condition worsening day by day. Democracy is in danger, laws have gone for a toss. They (BJP) blame Indira Gandhi for emergency but what they’re doing is worse than emergency," asked Gehlot.

The Congress also tweeted from its official Twitter handle, deeming Khera's arrest as "dictatorial behaviour"