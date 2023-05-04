Congress hails Shimla civic poll victory, says time for Karnataka to follow suit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated the party workers on Thursday for a big victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls, saying people have reposed their faith in the party due to the fulfilment of the guarantees given by the Himachal Pradesh government and hoping that Karnataka will do the same.



"Many congratulations to all our lion-hearted workers, leaders and members of the state for the big victory of the Congress in the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls," the former party chief said in a tweet in Hindi.



"The Himachal Pradesh government has fulfilled the promises given to the people and that is why Shimla has reposed its faith in the Congress. Now, it is the turn of the five guarantees in Karnataka," he added.



The Congress also tweeted, saying the party has registered a landslide victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections.



"Congratulations to all the newly-elected members. Service of the people -- the resolution of the Congress," it said.