Congress is getting its house in order in Telangana

The Congress is slowly gaining traction on the ground, while also getting its house in order by reducing the infighting between leaders due to the intervention of the Congress central leadership in Telangana. The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in December 2023 in the state.

The Congress central leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, have been able convince its Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to end his padayatra at meeting being planned in Khammam on July 2 where Gandhi is set to speak. The meeting will also announce the entry of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) member and former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and his followers into the party.

“A Dalit leader in his own making, Vikramarkra’s padayatra has created ripples. Revanth Reddy too had organised a padayatra in February, which saw many people in attendance. But the larger unity among the Congress leaders came after Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. It rejuvenated the cadre. This has given Congress an advantage. It is yet to be seen if it will convert to votes,” said Krishna Rao, a senior journalist and political commentator based in Telangana. Both the padayatras had the support of the Congress central leadership.