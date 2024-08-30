Congress launches 'Manfi Manga Modi' campaign over Shivaji statue collapse

Four days after the shocking collapse of a 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra, the Congress has launched a blistering campaign against the Modi government, demanding a public apology from the prime minister.

Inaugurated with great fanfare by PM Modi just eight months ago, the statue has now become a symbol of what the Congress describes as the "systemic corruption and incompetence" of the current regime.

On 4 December, 2023, during a visit to Malvan city in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, Modi unveiled the statue of the revered Maratha warrior as part of the Indian Navy’s Navy Day celebrations.

“The Shivaji statue’s collapse, mere months after its grand unveiling, is a damning indictment of the widespread corruption that has taken root under Modi’s watch. This disgraceful incident is a slap in the face of Maratha pride, and the people of Maharashtra will never forgive Narendra Modi for this affront,” the Congress posted on X.

The collapse of Shivaji's statue has ignited widespread outrage, with the Congress led opposition accusing the Modi government of gross negligence and dishonoring Maharashtra’s pride.