Congress slams PM Modi over damage of ceiling at Port Blair airport

Congress on Sunday, July 23, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a reported damage of a ceiling of the newly integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, saying the latter will inaugurate anything even if it is "unfinished or substandard infrastructure".

"The Prime Minister will inaugurate anything these days - even if it's unfinished or substandard infrastructure (highways, airports, bridges, trains, etc) More than willing ministers anxious to boost their Sensex with him oblige," Congress general secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.