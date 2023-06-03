Death toll in Manipur's month-long ethnic violence rises to 98, 310 injured

The death toll in the month-long ethnic violence has risen to 98 and the number of injured to 310 while 144 sophisticated arms, looted earlier from the police and various security forces, have been surrendered at different districts after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal on Thursday, Chief Security Advisor to Manipur government Kuldiep Singh said on Friday.

Singh said that the numbers of FIRs registered have gone up to 3,734 and a total of 65 persons have been arrested till Friday while the 4,014 cases of arson have been reported.