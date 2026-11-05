Four killed on Dehradun highway; FIR filed against NHAI, PWD

Four killed as car collides with container truck at Mohabbewala Chowk.

FIR flags unsafe road design, missing signage and inadequate lighting.

NHAI faces wider scrutiny over highway failures, including on Delhi-Dehradun corridor.

Dehradun Police have registered an FIR against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Uttarakhand Public Works Department (PWD) following a road accident that claimed four lives on the Asharodi-Mohabbewala stretch in Dehradun.

The action has brought the spotlight on alleged lapses in highway construction and road safety under the BJP-led Uttarakhand government, with police officials pointing out that more than 10 accidents have occurred on the stretch in the past six months.

The police complaint alleges that the agencies responsible for executing the newly constructed National Highway (NH)-72A (Delhi-Dehradun-Paonta) failed to ensure safe traffic movement. It describes the construction work as unsafe and says the deficiencies pose a continuing threat to commuters.

The FIR specifically flags the road design at Mohabbewala, where a sudden sharp curve combined with a steep gradient reportedly creates confusion among motorists, making the stretch particularly accident-prone. According to the complaint, the stretch has witnessed multiple accidents resulting in fatalities and injuries.