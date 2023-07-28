Delhi court exempts former WFI chief from personal appearance in sexual harassment case

A Delhi court on Friday granted one-day exemption from personal appearance to Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in connection with the sexual harassment case of female wrestlers.

The court had recently granted bail to Singh, and former WFI assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar, who appeared before the court on Friday.

On an application moved by Singh's lawyer, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal granted exemption from personal appearance for the day only.

Singh's counsel told the court that his client was unable to appear before it as he is busy discharging his responsibilities as a parliamentarian.