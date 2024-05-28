Delhi govt gives directions on fire safety, heatwave to factories, shops

The Delhi government has directed factories, shops and construction sites to ensure all firefighting equipment is functional and there are no obstacles on staircases.

The directions from the labour department of the city government come in the aftermath of a blaze at a private neonatal hospital that claimed the lives of six newborns, shortly after a fire at an entertainment centre in Rajkot, Gujarat, and a factory fire in Dombivli, Thane.

The circular issued by the department on 27 May asked all district in-charges to ensure that all establishments, factories, shops and construction sites in their respective jurisdiction have fire-fighting equipment such as fire extinguishers, sand buckets and fire alarms in working condition.

Fire extinguishers dealing with electric fire and sand buckets filled with dry sand shall be kept at conspicuous places, it said.

"Flammable items such as chemicals, solvents etc, should be kept in an isolated cool place and handled by authorised persons. Staircases should be free from any obstacle," it said.