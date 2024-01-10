India's deadly industrial workplaces spotlight safety

Ismail Khan's younger sister, 21-year-old Muskan, was among the 27 people killed in the massive fire that broke out in the four-story electronics manufacturing factory in the Mundka area of India's capital New Delhi in May 2022.

She had been working there for two years and her income supported five family members.

Ismail still experiences nightmares about that day. He sometimes wakes up screaming in the middle of the night, thinking about his sister desperately trying to find her way out as the building was engulfed in flames.

Ismail holds the factory owners responsible for the catastrophe. "My sister could have escaped and survived the fire but there was no emergency fire exit. The only available exit was blocked by boxes when the fire broke out," he told DW.

Ismail and the family members of the other victims are suing the company.

The Working People's Coalition, a collective of organizations working on labor issues, highlighted in their fact-finding report that the factory in Mundka was operating without the permission of the fire department due to a number of safety and labor violations.

When DW contacted Nitin Ahlawat, a lawyer representing the factory owners, he denied charges of violations leveled against the factory owners. He told DW, "This was an accident that happened due to an electric short circuit." He said that he was unaware of a blocked emergency exit and added that the case was ongoing.