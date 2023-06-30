Demolition drive victims stage protest against Delhi govt, Centre

Over 100 former residents, who are victims of central government-ordained eviction drives in Delhi are gearing up for another protest on July 3, Monday as the 'promised' rehabilitation continues to evade them.

A protest march outside the Delhi Development Authority headquarters, Vikas Sadan, on June 28, Tuesday saw a turnout of women and children from the area. The residents — now dispossessed of the addresses on their actual Aadhaar cards and electricity bills — hailed from Priyanka Gandhi Camp in Vasant Vihar, Tughlaqabad, Bela Estate on the Yamuna floodplains, Dhobi Ghat in Okhla, Mehrauli and Kalkaji.

Their protest was coordinated by the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) as most of the residents are domestic workers, contract labourers, guards with security agencies and the like.

Under the scorching heat of the afternoon sun, the victims of these demolition drives joined activists outside the gates of the Dilli Haat metro station. The echoed a single objective—to get both Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi state government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s central government to follow through on their promise of rehabilitation.