EC sets up an online portal for parties to file financial statements

The Election Commission on Monday announced an online portal to allow registered political parties file their financial statements, including contribution reports, audited annual accounts and poll expenditure statements, a move seen as an effort to bring in more transparency in disclosures made by political entities.

The 'Integrated Election Expenditure Monitoring System' is part of the poll panel's "3C strategy" comprising clean up, crackdown and compliance to strengthen transparency and accountability in the political funding and expenditure on which it had been working for a year now under Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, sources said.

Political parties not intending to file the financial report through online mode will have to convey the reasons for not doing so in writing and may continue to file reports in hard copy format along with CDs or pen drive in the prescribed formats.