ED searches realty major DLF in money laundering case against Supertech

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has searched the premises of realty major DLF in Gurugram as part of a money laundering investigation against real estate firm Supertech and its promoters, official sources said on Saturday.

The central agency has recovered some documents during the action that was carried out over the last two days, they said. The action is linked to the ED investigation against Supertech, the sources said.

An email sent by PTI to DLF did not elicit a response. However, company sources said the searches were related to some other parties and did not pertain to DLF. The ED officials wanted to verify certain documents related to the transaction, which the company complied with, the company sources said.

The ED had arrested Supertech promoter RK or Ram Kishor Arora in this case in June. He is in judicial custody at present. It had then alleged that Arora was the main controlling person of the group who decided to "divert" crores of funds of investors and homebuyers to various shell companies.

The money laundering case, filed under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from as many as 26 FIRs registered by the police departments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh against Supertech Limited and its group companies on allegations of cheating 670 homebuyers for an amount of Rs 164 crore.