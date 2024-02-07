ED in excess: What if state police start arresting Union ministers?

The Supreme Court, which admitted a review petition challenging the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2003), must post it urgently for hearing, suggest two senior lawyers.

In a videotaped conversation between lawyer and MP Kapil Sibal and former union minister P. Chidambaram, recorded on 31 January, the two lawyers voiced their concern over the misuse of the central agency.

The least the Supreme Court can do, suggested Sibal, is to ask the Enforcement Directorate why it has been taking selective action against Opposition leaders while leaving out Union ministers and BJP lawmakers.

The website of the Election Commission of India shows the criminal cases pending in the states against several Union ministers and BJP MPs and MLAs, he pointed out, and he suggested the apex court should ask the ED why they have not been questioned or arrested.

Chidambaram, meanwhile, wondered about the even more disruptive and mischievous fallout should the states themselves retaliate against central ministers and BJP lawmakers.

Everyone has property and family members in their home states; it would be easy for the states to find violations of the law by the ministers themselves or their family members.

There are also cases against several, in which the ED had started investigations—but stopped after the minister defected to the BJP, it was alleged. There are Union ministers and BJP chief ministers among them and their names are known, Chidambaram said.