Electoral bonds: 22,217 bought from 1 April 2019 to 15 Feb 2024, SBI tells SC

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased by donors between 1 April 2019 and 15 February this year, of which 22,030 were redeemed by political parties.

In a compliance affidavit filed in the apex court, the SBI said as per the court's direction, it had made available details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI) before close of business hours on 12 March. It said details, including date of purchase of each electoral bond, names of the purchaser, and the denomination of the bonds purchased have been furnished.

The affidavit, filed by SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, said the bank has also furnished to the ECI details such as date of encashment of the electoral bond, the names of political parties which received the contributions, and the denominations of the bonds.

"A total number of 22,217 bonds were purchased during the period April 1, 2019 till February 15, 2024. At the time of collating the information for the ECI, the details were segregated as below…," it said.

The affidavit said between 1 and 11 April 2019, a total of 3,346 electoral bonds were purchased and 1,609 redeemed. It further said from 12 April 2019 to 15 February this year, a total of 18,871 electoral bonds were purchased and 20,421 redeemed.