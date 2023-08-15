Ethnic, caste divisions casting dark shadow over nation: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said as the nation celebrates its 77th Independence Day instances of caste and ethnic divisions have cast a shadow over the republic and injured its secular nature.

Vijayan contended, in a Facebook post, that even federal values have been subverted.

In such a situation, every citizen ought to renew their pledge to preserve the nation's secular character and its federal values, he urged.

The CM, in a post on social media platform X, also extended Independence Day wishes to everyone.

"Our freedom movement wasn't just about breaking chains; it was about forging a diverse and inclusive India.