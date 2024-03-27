Excise policy: AAP MLAs protest outside Delhi Assembly ahead of session

Ahead of the Assembly session on Wednesday, 27 March the AAP MLAs protested outside the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

Wearing yellow T-shirts with “Mei bhi Kejriwal" written on the backside, the AAP MLAs, including Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, raised slogans against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in alleged excise policy scam.

"Our MLAs are united in their protest against the unjust detention of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. There's a concerning trend to undermine democracy in our nation, evident in the targeting and incarceration of opposition figures," said Minister Atishi.

Even as the AAP MLAs were protesting, BJP MLAs also raised slogans outside Delhi Vidhan Sabha demanding CM's resignation.