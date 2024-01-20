If expelled MP Mahua Moitra is forced out of bungalow, why not others?

Expelled from the Lok Sabha on 8 December, Moitra was initially directed to vacate the premises by 7 January, following the revocation of her allotment.

It is certainly worth noting that while Moitra, a vocal critic of PM Modi, was asked to vacate her official residence immediately after losing her Lok Sabha membership, there are leaders who have been allowed to retain government-allotted residences despite not being members of any house of Parliament any longer.

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the Indian National Congress and has since publicly endorsed Modi’s policies on many occasions, is one such example.

In March 2023, Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan was also served a notice of eviction from the bungalow allotted to his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan.

Former education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was another who was also instructed to vacate his bungalow.

There was also considerable pressure to 'expedite' the evictions of Rahul Gandhi of the Congress and Raghav Chadha of the AAP recently when each was separately removed from the House.

Yet the evictions of others have taken months and years in the past, even required Supreme Court intervention in 2014 to clean Lutyens Delhi of 'squatters'.

In 2020, when another Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi, was asked to vacate her government bungalow, it was on the ground that she no longer had a Special Protection Group (SPG) assigned. Yet, similar accommodation was still allotted in Lutyens’ Delhi for senior BJP leaders L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi—neither of whom had any SPG cover either, nor held any parliamentary or other official position.

Indeed, based on the 'threat perception' argument, Advani gets his to keep his bungalow for life.