FAA: SpaceX must address 63 corrective actions before resuming starship launch

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has put on hold SpaceX launches until the Elon Musk-run space company completes more than 60 “corrective actions”.

The FAA has closed the mishap investigation into SpaceX’s first orbital test flight in April.

“The final report cites multiple root causes of the April 20, 2023, mishap and 63 corrective actions SpaceX must take to prevent mishap reoccurrence,” the regulator said in a statement late on Friday.

Corrective actions include redesigns of vehicle hardware to prevent leaks and fires; redesign of the launch pad to increase its robustness, incorporation of additional reviews in the design process; additional analysis and testing of safety critical systems and components including the Autonomous Flight Safety System; and the application of additional change control practices.