Fact Check: Viral video of naked woman chasing cops is from UP, not Manipur

Mohammed Zubair's fact-checking platform Alt News has debunked a viral video doing the rounds on Twitter since Friday, July 21, which shows a naked woman chasing after and beating a male cop with sticks, while a large crowd behind the woman is cheering her on.

The original account that posted the 36-second-long clip [@Maha39574742] claimed that the video is from violence-stricken Manipur.

"I thought of not posting these obscene scenes but the Congress Dravidian parties here are trying to politicise this. These are the scenes taking place in Manipur but the news or whatever is coming out is not the truth. The truth should be disclosed to the people with evidence," wrote the user, hinting that the opposition is "politicising" the May 4 video of a horrific assault on women to attack the Modi-led Centre.