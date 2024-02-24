Farmers' agitation: Will decide next course of action on 29 Feb, say farmer leaders

Farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands will stay put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided, their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Friday, 23 February.

A decision to this effect was taken Friday evening by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), which are spearheading the ongoing agitation at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

"The next announcement about the agitation will be made on 29 February," KMM leader Pandher told the media at Khanauri protest site.

He also shared details about how the protesting farmers will spend their next few days: a candle march will be held on 24 February, seminars will be organised on issues related to farmers on 25 February, effigies of the World Trade Organization and the Centre will be burnt on 26 February, and several meetings of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM will be held over the next two days.

Farmer leaders Wednesday, 21 February put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri.

Shubhkaran Singh (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at the Khanauri protest site on Wednesday. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.