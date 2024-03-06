Farmers' protest: Commuters must prepare for traffic jams, says police
"Section 144 is already imposed in Delhi. We will not allow any gathering or assembly anywhere here," the officer said
Commuters may face traffic jams owing to the farmers' protest on Wednesday, 6 March, the police has said.
A huge jam had already begun forming at Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border as farmers started gathering there, according to reports. Delhi Police said it would be keeping strict vigil at Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur border areas, as well as railway and Metro stations and bus stands.
"We have stepped up security at all three border points. We are not shutting any border or route, but vehicle checking will take place," an officer said.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said forces have already been deployed at the Delhi-Haryana border. "We are keeping a tab on the situation in the wake of this call given by the farmers."
Another officer said, "We had temporally removed barriers for commuters at the Singhu and Tikri border points. The deployment of police and paramilitary personnel is still in force and (they) will ensure strict, round-the-clock vigil."
Additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at railway and Metro stations and bus stands as the farmers will also be arriving on public transport.
"Section 144 is already imposed in Delhi. We will not allow any gathering or assembly anywhere here," the officer said. Security has been mounted at ISBT Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Kale Khan. "No one will be allowed to breach the law," the officer said.
The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), the two umbrella bodies that are spearheading the farmers' agitation, had on 3 March called on farmers across the country to reach Delhi on 6 March.
The call was given by farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal. The two have also called for a four-hour countrywide 'rail roko' agitation on 10 March in support of several of their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
The leaders said the sacrifice of a farmer will not go in vain and their struggle will continue until their demands are met. A 21-year-old farmer was killed and a few others injured following a clash between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border last month.
Protesting farmers have been pitching their tents at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was stopped by security forces, leading to clashes at the borders.
