Farmers' protest: Commuters must prepare for traffic jams, says police

Commuters may face traffic jams owing to the farmers' protest on Wednesday, 6 March, the police has said.

A huge jam had already begun forming at Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border as farmers started gathering there, according to reports. Delhi Police said it would be keeping strict vigil at Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur border areas, as well as railway and Metro stations and bus stands.

"We have stepped up security at all three border points. We are not shutting any border or route, but vehicle checking will take place," an officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said forces have already been deployed at the Delhi-Haryana border. "We are keeping a tab on the situation in the wake of this call given by the farmers."

Another officer said, "We had temporally removed barriers for commuters at the Singhu and Tikri border points. The deployment of police and paramilitary personnel is still in force and (they) will ensure strict, round-the-clock vigil."