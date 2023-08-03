Govt should be questioned for rubber-stamping insidious forest bill: Jairam Ramesh

Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said questions should be asked of the government and parties that "rubber-stamped" the "insidious" Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, asserting that securing the rights of forest dwellers will be a long struggle.

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, after a brief debate, amid protests by opposition members and a walkout by them over the Manipur issue.

The bill seeks to exempt land within 100 kilometres of the country's borders from the purview of conservation laws and permit setting up of zoos, safaris and eco-tourism facilities in forest areas.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that "many environmentalists – who by no means are bhakts – have criticised the Opposition for having boycotted the Rajya Sabha when the amendments to the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, which many have been agitating against, were being discussed yesterday".